Panthers elevate LB Isaiah Simmons for Sunday’s game

The Panthers made two moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The team announced it has activated linebacker Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad. It is the second elevation for Simmons, who made his Carolina debut in the win over the Rams before the off week.

Simmons totaled one tackle in 14 special teams snaps.

The Panthers also added defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to the injury report with a hamstring.

They list him as questionable for the game.

Wharton is the only player on the report with an injury status, as the other five players on the report this week are clear to play against the Saints.