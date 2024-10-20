Panthers go to Bryce Young with Commanders up 40-7

When the Panthers were down 27-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Commanders, their head coach Dave Canales told Evan Washburn of CBS Sports that he wasn’t going to put Bryce Young in at quarterback to start the second half.

Canales changed his mind about playing Young in the fourth quarter. After an Austin Seibert field goal extended the Commanders’ lead to 40-7 with under five minutes to play, the Panthers decided to put Young into the game.

It is the second time that the first overall pick of the 2023 draft has relieved Andy Dalton since being benched two games into the regular season.

Young didn’t manage to move the team much better than Dalton did. His first drive lasted three plays before the Panthers punted the ball away.