Panthers hire Dean Petzing as offensive quality control coach

The Panthers have made another addition to head coach Dave Canales’ staff.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer notes that Dean Petzing has been added to the list of assistants on the team’s website. Petzing is an offensive quality control coach in Tampa.

Petzing, who is the brother of Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, spent the last two years at LSU as a lead offensive analyst. He worked closely with quarterback Jayden Daniels as he developed into a Heisman Trophy winner and projected first-round pick over that time.

Petzing also worked for LSU head coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame and he spent time at other schools, but the Panthers job will be his first time working in the NFL.