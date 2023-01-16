 Skip navigation
Panthers interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator, request interview with Marquand Manuel

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:49 AM
The Panthers have not hired a new head coach yet, but they aren’t letting that keep them from looking at candidates for other positions on the coaching staff.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team interviewed former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to be their next defensive coordinator. They have also requested an interview with Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel.

Fangio has been linked to former Saints head coach Sean Payton as his choice to run the defense at Payton’s next stop and the Panthers have been granted permission to speak to Payton. Fangio’s experience as a head coach and many years as a coordinator could also make him an appealing choice to work with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka or other first-time head coaching candidates on the Panthers’ radar.

Manuel was the Falcons’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. He has spent the last two years with the Jets.