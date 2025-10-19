Panthers lead Jets 10-3 at halftime

The Panthers were the only team to find their way to the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium and they lead the Jets as a result.

Bryce Young’s three-yard toss to wide receiver Xavier Legette with 1:11 to play in the second quarter broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Panthers into the break with a 10-3 lead over the home team. The Panthers will get an immediate chance to extend that lead because they will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

Young drove the Panthers for a field goal to open the game, but the offense failed to put together another strong drive until their final one of the half. Young hooked up with rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan for a couple of first downs and running back Chuba Hubbard broke loose for a 26-yard gain on a short pass from the quarterback.

Hubbard’s return to action has cut into Rico Dowdle’s playing time after his back-to-back big games. Dowdle has four carries for 18 yards while Hubbard has picked up 26 on nine carries.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields has heard a healthy amount of booing from the home crowd since returning from a concussion evaluation early in the second quarter. The half ended with him taking his third sack of the afternoon and the Jets have picked up just 97 yards to this point. They also saw running back Breece Hall make an early trip to the locker room after an injury, so it’s been an unpleasant day all around for the winless team’s offense.