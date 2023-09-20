Bryce Young listed as non-participant in practice Wednesday

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young landed on the injury report as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers only held a walkthrough after playing on Monday night, so the designation is an estimation of what he would have done at a typical workout. An ankle injury is listed as the reason why Young was out of practice. The only snaps he missed in the loss to the Saints were when the Panthers brought in Andy Dalton for short yardage situations.

Estimation or not, it’s always significant when a starting quarterback lands on the injury report. Thursday’s return to the usual schedule will shed more light on Young’s outlook for this weekend’s game against the Seahawks.

Dalton is the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. They signed Jake Luton to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Young was the only player listed as out of practice. Edge rushers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf) joined running back Miles Sanders (pectoral) and linebacker Chandler Wooten (knee) with limited tags.