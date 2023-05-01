Panthers pick up Derrick Brown fifth-year option

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown has a guarantee through 2024.

The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Brown’s contract today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means Brown has a guaranteed salary of $11.665 million for the 2024 season. If he plays out that year he’s slated to hit free agency in March of 2025, although it’s possible he’ll get a new long-term deal long before that.

The Panthers selected Brown with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started all 17 games last season.