Panthers place TE Stephen Sullivan on IR, sign TE Curtis Hodges

  
Published August 1, 2024 04:03 PM

The Panthers have made a pair of roster moves at tight end.

Carolina announced the club has placed Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve with a quad issue.

As a corresponding move, the team has signed Curtis Hodges.

Sullivan, 27, has appeared in 28 games for Carolina over the last three seasons. In 2023, he caught 12 passes for 125 yards in 11 contests.

Hodges, 25, had been with the Commanders since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. But he did not appear in a regular season game.

The Panthers will play their first preseason game against the Patriots next week.