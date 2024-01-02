Panthers put Jonathan Mingo on IR

Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s rookie season has come to an end.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have placed Mingo on injured reserve, so he will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Mingo has a foot injury.

Mingo was a second-round pick this season and he appeared 15 — 14 starts — of the team’s first 16 games this season. Mingo had 43 catches for 418 yards in those appearances and is behind Adam Thielen in both categories and DJ Chark in receiving yards.

The Panthers filled his roster spot by signing guard J.D. DiRenzo off of the practice squad. They also signed veteran running back Mike Boone to the practice squad.