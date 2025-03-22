Panthers re-sign safety Nick Scott

For the second straight offseason, safety Nick Scott is signing a one-year contract with the Panthers.

Scott signed a one-year deal with Carolina on March 22, 2024, and exactly a year later Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Scott has agreed to terms on another one-year contract.

Last year Scott played in 10 games with four starts at safety and was a major contributor on special teams for the Panthers.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Rams out of Penn State in 2019, Scott played four years for the Rams and one for the Bengals before signing with the Panthers a year ago.