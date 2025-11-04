Panthers release QB Hendon Hooker from the practice squad

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was one of three players the Panthers released from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Hooker’s departure seemed inevitable once the Panthers signed Mike White to their practice squad two weeks ago, and then, earlier this week, signed him to the active roster. Hooker became the odd man out as the fourth quarterback once Bryce Young was fully healed.

The Lions made Hooker a third-round pick in 2023, and he has attempted only nine passes. The Lions waived him out of the preseason, and the Panthers signed him to their practice squad.

The Panthers also announced the release of tackle Michael Tarquin and linebacker Carlos Basham from the practice squad.

They signed running back DeeJay Dallas and safety Israel Mukuamu to the practice squad. Both have spent time with the Panthers this season.

Carolina signed guard Ja’Tyre Carter as a practice squad exception. The offensive lineman spent the entirety of the 2024 season on the Panthers’ practice squad. The Panthers waived him with an injury designation during final roster cuts in August.