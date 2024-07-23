Panthers remove two players from active/PUP

The Panthers are getting healthier by the day.
The team removed a pair of rookies from the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday
Wide receiver Jalen Coker and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade were activated after passing a physical, the Panthers announced.
That leaves only D.J. Wonnum, Amare Barno, Cam Sims and Yosh Nijman on active/PUP and rookie running back Jonathon Brooks on the active/non-football injury list.
Players can be activated from either list at any time.
The Panthers begin practice Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium.