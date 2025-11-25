 Skip navigation
Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig suspended one game for punching Jauan Jennings

  
Published November 25, 2025 03:48 PM

Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig has been suspended without pay for one game for punching 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings on Monday night, the NFL announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin after a play, constituting a clear violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which the NFL cited as applying to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” including “throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent.”

Moehrig’s punch led to a brief altercation after the game ended, with Jennings shoving Moehrig. According to multiple reports, only Moehrig will be suspended, though the NFL will review Jennings’ actions for a fine.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Moehrig plans to appeal his suspension. That appeal will be heard by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson.

In 12 games this season, Moehrig has recorded 81 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

Moehrig is currently eligible to return to the Panthers on Monday, Dec. 1, after the team’s Week 13 matchup with the Rams on Sunday.