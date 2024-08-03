Panthers sign CB Anthony Brown

The Panthers have added a pair of defensive backs on Saturday.

Carolina announced the club signed veteran corner Anthony Brown and safety Clayton Isbell.

Brown, 30, spent time with three teams in 2023 after recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in the 2022 season. While he was also with the Steelers and Jets, he appeared in two games for the 49ers.

A Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2016, Brown appeared in 96 games with 69 starts for Dallas through the 2022 season. He has 59 career passes defensed with nine interceptions.

Isbell entered the league this year as an undrafted free agent with Carolina. The team had waived him in late July.

As corresponding movers, the Panthers waived defensive back Kiondre Thomas and waived/injured tight end Curtis Hodges.