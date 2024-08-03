 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign CB Anthony Brown

  
Published August 3, 2024 04:01 PM

The Panthers have added a pair of defensive backs on Saturday.

Carolina announced the club signed veteran corner Anthony Brown and safety Clayton Isbell.

Brown, 30, spent time with three teams in 2023 after recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in the 2022 season. While he was also with the Steelers and Jets, he appeared in two games for the 49ers.

A Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2016, Brown appeared in 96 games with 69 starts for Dallas through the 2022 season. He has 59 career passes defensed with nine interceptions.

Isbell entered the league this year as an undrafted free agent with Carolina. The team had waived him in late July.

As corresponding movers, the Panthers waived defensive back Kiondre Thomas and waived/injured tight end Curtis Hodges.