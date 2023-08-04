 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign CB Mac McCain

  
Published August 4, 2023 03:36 PM

Cornerback Mac McCain is the newest member of the Panthers.

The Panthers announced McCain’s signing on Friday afternoon. Cornerback Colby Richardson was waived in a corresponding move.

McCain entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2021. He joined the Eagles as a waiver claim and played in two games for them during his rookie season. He had three tackles in those appearances.

McCain returned to the Broncos later in the 2021 season and then rejoined the Eagles as a member of their practice squad for the last two seasons. He spent time with the Lions this offseason.

Richardson signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May.