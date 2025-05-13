 Skip navigation
Panthers sign fourth-round pick Trevor Etienne

  
Published May 13, 2025 10:15 AM

The Panthers have signed another one of their draft picks.

Fourth-round running back Trevor Etienne agreed to his four-year rookie contract with the team. The Panthers signed six other picks ahead of their rookie minicamp and second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton is now the only unsigned member of the class.

Etienne, who is the younger brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, played two years at Florida before transferring to Georgia for the 2024 season. He ran 122 times for 609 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 32 passes in his lone season with the Buldogs.

Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, and Raheem Blackshear are also in the running back group for Carolina.