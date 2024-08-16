Panthers sign G Ike Boettger

The Panthers have added a veteran offensive lineman.

Carolina announced on Friday that the club has signed guard Ike Boettger.

Boettger, 29, has appeared in 36 games with 17 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Last season, he appeared in two games for the Colts. while spending most of the season on their practice squad.

Boettger signed with the Lions in July but was released earlier this week.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived rookie linebacker Jackson Mitchell.