oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Langer's 'strongest club is between his ears'
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Panthers sign Greg Mabin

  
Published June 15, 2023 11:32 AM
June 12, 2023 12:59 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the top non-quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history, from Greg Olsen to Julius Peppers.

Cornerback Greg Mabin had a successful tryout at Panthers minicamp this week.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Mabin to their 90-man roster on Thursday. They waived defensive lineman Jalen Dalton earlier this week, so they did not need to make a corresponding move to add Mabin.

Mabin had 23 tackles in 11 games for the Titans over the last two seasons. He has also played for the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, and Jaguars since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He had 41 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 34 games across those stops.

Once the Panthers get to training camp, Mabin will compete for a spot in a position group that also includes Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson, Donte Jackson, Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, and Eric Rowe.