FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-SWIMMING-DAY 3
Katie Ledecky breaks tie with Michael Phelps for swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundird3ehl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_final_230729_1920x1080.jpg
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay
nbc_oht_kailensheridan_v2_230728.jpg
How music sets tone for Sheridan and Canada WNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers sign Jake Luton

  
Published July 29, 2023 10:36 AM

The Panthers have a fourth quarterback on the roster.

The team announced the signing of Jake Luton on Saturday morning. He joins Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral in the team’s quarterback room.

Luton was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Jaguars and he made three starts during his rookie season. He was 60-of-110 for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions in those appearances.

Luton moved on to the Seahawks and Dolphins before returning to Jacksonville last offseason. He spent time on the Saints practice squad during the regular season, but has not played in any games since those three starts.