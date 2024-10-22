 Skip navigation
Panthers sign LB Cam Gill, DT Jonathan Harris

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:29 PM

The Panthers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday.

They signed linebacker Cam Gill and defensive tackle Jonathan Harris to their 53-man roster. They also released linebacker Marquis Haynes and waived linebacker Chandler Wooten and defensive tackle T.J. Smith.

Gill spent time with the Panthers this summer and signed to the Lions practice squad after being released. Gill had 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 40 regular season games with the Buccaneers and was part of their Super Bowl LV champions.

Harris was signed off of the Dolphins practice squad. He played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when Evero held the same position with the Broncos in 2022.