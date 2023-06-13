 Skip navigation
Panthers sign second-rounder Jonathan Mingo, leaving only Bryce Young unsigned

  
Published June 13, 2023 01:52 PM
The Panthers signed second-round receiver Jonathan Mingo to his four-year rookie contract Tuesday, the team announced.

Second-round picks have been slower to sign this year because of a push for larger guarantees . It is not yet known how much guaranteed money Mingo received in his deal.

Mingo’s signing leaves only quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, unsigned. The Panthers had only five total draft picks.

The Panthers made Mingo the 39th overall pick.

He caught 112 passes for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career at Ole Miss, averaging 15.7 yards per reception in 34 games.

The Panthers have improved their receivers room with the additions of Mingo, Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.