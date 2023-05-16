 Skip navigation
Panthers sign six players after rookie minicamp

  
Published May 16, 2023 07:38 AM

The Panthers have five new members of the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of defensive end Antwuan Jackson, wide receiver Gary Jennings, safety Vernon Scott, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, linebacker Jordan Thomas, and tackle B.J. Wilson.

Jackson, Jennings, and Thomas all played in the XFL this season. Thomas was a Texans sixth-round pick in 2018 and played tight end in 21 games for Houston before short stints with the Cardinals and Patriots. He had 22 catches for 226 yards and five touchdowns, but moved to defense while playing in the XFL.

Scott was a 2020 seventh-round pick in Green Bay and played 18 games for the team. Stevenson returned punts and kicks in five games for the Bills after joining the team as a 2021 sixth-rounder.