Panthers sign TE Jacob Hollister

  
Published August 4, 2024 09:18 PM

The Panthers signed veteran tight end Jacob Hollister on Sunday, the team announced.

Hollister, 30, did not play last season. The Raiders placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury before waiving him with an injury settlement.

Hollister played games for both the Vikings and Raiders in 2022.

He entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted rookie with the Patriots. He also has played for the Seahawks, Bills and Jaguars.

In his career, Hollister has 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

Injuries have left the Panthers thin at tight end, with the team practicing with only three the past three practices. So, Hollister’s signing was much needed.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers waived/injured wide receiver Devin Carter.