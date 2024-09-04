Panthers sign TE Messiah Swinson off Packers practice squad

The Panthers have added a tight end to their roster ahead of Week One.

The team announced that they signed Messiah Swinson off of the Packers practice squad. They had an open roster spot after releasing edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson earlier this week.

Swinson was undrafted out of Arizona State this year and signed to the Green Bay practice squad after being released as part of their cut to 53 players. He was targeted with one pass in the preseason, but did not have a reception.

Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble have been dealing with injuries, which leaves Swinson, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Jordan Matthews as the healthy players at the position.