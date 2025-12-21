Panthers take 13-10 lead just before halftime

The Panthers needed most of the first half to find their way to the end zone, but getting there was enough to send them into halftime with a lead over the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hooked up for a 22-yard score with seven seconds left in the first half to give the Panthers a 13-10 lead in the battle for first place in the NFC South.

The touchdown capped a strong final drive for Young. He was 6-of-7 to lead the Panthers 63 yards and finished the half 12-of-20 for 107 yards. McMillan has four catches for 57 yards and the touchdown was the seventh of the first-round pick’s rookie season.

Baker Mayfield opened Tampa’s scoring with a one-yard touchdown to Mike Evans and the Bucs drove for a field goal on their second possession, but back-to-back three-and-outs left the door open for the Panthers to move into the lead. Mayfield has only thrown 10 passes through 30 minutes and opening things up in the second half may be a must if the Bucs want to win this one.

They’ll get the ball to kick off the second half, so we’ll find out soon if that’s an adjustment they make in the locker room.