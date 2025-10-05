 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Panthers take 20-17 lead on Rico Dowdle TD

  
Published October 5, 2025 03:45 PM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is having a career day against the Dolphins and he pushed his team into the lead in the fourth quarter.

Dowdle scored from a yard out and the Panthers now lead 20-17 with 6:10 left to play. The Dolphins led the game 17-0 in the second quarter, but their offense has disappeared since tight end Darren Waller’s touchdown catch.

Dowdle set up the score with a 43-yard run and he now has 20 carries for 185 yards on the day. That’s a career high for Dowdle, who is playing a larger role this week with Chuba Hubbard out of action.

The Panthers also benefitted from a hip-drop tackle penalty on Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson.

The Dolphins have picked up two first downs while punting on five straight possessions. They have time to rally back for a win, but it remains to be seen if their offense can find anything that works.