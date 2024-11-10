Panthers take early lead over Giants in Germany

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw an early touchdown pass in the NFL’s early game in Germany.

Young moved around to buy himself some time in the pocket before finding Ja’Tavion Sanders in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass.

It capped an excellent 90-yard drive for the Panthers, whose offense is rolling behind both Young and Chuba Hubbard, who already has 61 rushing yards less than halfway through the first quarter.

The 90-yard drive was set up by Giants coach Brian Daboll oddly deciding neither to go for it on fourth down nor to try a 56-yard field goal when the Giants’ preceding drive reached the Panthers’ 38-yard line. Instead, Daboll took an intentional delay of game penalty and then punted.

That punt gave the Panthers the ball, and Young and Hubbard did the rest. Daboll’s decision set the Panthers up for an early lead.