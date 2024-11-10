 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Panthers take early lead over Giants in Germany

  
Published November 10, 2024 09:52 AM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw an early touchdown pass in the NFL’s early game in Germany.

Young moved around to buy himself some time in the pocket before finding Ja’Tavion Sanders in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass.

It capped an excellent 90-yard drive for the Panthers, whose offense is rolling behind both Young and Chuba Hubbard, who already has 61 rushing yards less than halfway through the first quarter.

The 90-yard drive was set up by Giants coach Brian Daboll oddly deciding neither to go for it on fourth down nor to try a 56-yard field goal when the Giants’ preceding drive reached the Panthers’ 38-yard line. Instead, Daboll took an intentional delay of game penalty and then punted.

That punt gave the Panthers the ball, and Young and Hubbard did the rest. Daboll’s decision set the Panthers up for an early lead.