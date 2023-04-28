Panthers take receiver Jonathan Mingo with pick No. 38

D.J. Moore is out. Jonathan Mingo is in.

The Panthers filled the spot created by including Moore in the Bryce Young trade package to take Mississippi receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The 22-year-old Mississipi native had 51 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

The Panthers also have added Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark to bolster their receiving corps, and they signed running back Miles Sanders.

Obviously, it all comes down to whether Young becomes a franchise player.