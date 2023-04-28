 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Panthers take receiver Jonathan Mingo with pick No. 38

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:52 PM
nbc_nfldraft_floriotop10picks_230427
April 27, 2023 10:44 PM
The quarterbacks came in a flurry in the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, but thereafter came some surprises.

D.J. Moore is out. Jonathan Mingo is in.

The Panthers filled the spot created by including Moore in the Bryce Young trade package to take Mississippi receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The 22-year-old Mississipi native had 51 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

The Panthers also have added Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark to bolster their receiving corps, and they signed running back Miles Sanders.

Obviously, it all comes down to whether Young becomes a franchise player.