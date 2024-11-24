 Skip navigation
Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders has been released from the hospital

  
November 24, 2024

Panthers head coach Dave Canales gave an update on tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders’s condition after the end of Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Sanders had to leave the game after being flipped and landing on his head during the first half. Sanders was placed on a backboard and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Canales said at halftime that Sanders has a concussion and has movement in all his extremities. He told reporters after the game that Sanders also has a neck injury and that the tight end has been released from the hospital.

Further updates will come during the week, but it’s a positive first update after a scary scene on Sunday.