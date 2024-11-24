Panthers TE Ja’Tavion Sanders has been released from the hospital

Panthers head coach Dave Canales gave an update on tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders’s condition after the end of Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Sanders had to leave the game after being flipped and landing on his head during the first half. Sanders was placed on a backboard and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Canales said at halftime that Sanders has a concussion and has movement in all his extremities. He told reporters after the game that Sanders also has a neck injury and that the tight end has been released from the hospital.

Further updates will come during the week, but it’s a positive first update after a scary scene on Sunday.