Panthers tender Raheem Blackshear

Raheem Blackshear will be back with the Panthers in 2024.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have tendered Blackshear a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. The move bars other teams from negotiating with Blackshear, who can sign the tender at any point.

Blackshear signed with the Panthers while he was on the Bills practice squad in 2022 and the running back has seen time on offense while also serving as Carolina’s kickoff returner.

Blackshear has 37 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown to go with 16 catches for 138 yards. He has also averaged 26.9 yards per kickoff return during his two years with the club.