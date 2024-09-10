Panthers to sign Charles Harris

The Panthers are set to be without Derrick Brown for an extended period of time and part of their plan for dealing with his absence is to add another veteran to the defensive line.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team plans to sign defensive end Charles Harris.

Harris spent the last three seasons with the Lions and entered the league as a Dolphins first-round pick in 2017. He set a career-high with 7.5 sacks for the Lions in 2021 and has 171 tackles, 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 90 career games.

Brown injured his meniscus in Week One and is consulting doctors about next medical steps that could include season-ending surgery.