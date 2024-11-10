 Skip navigation
Panthers top Giants in overtime in Germany

  
Published November 10, 2024 12:48 PM

Two of the worst teams in the NFL played a close and competitive — if not exactly well-played — game today in Germany, with the Panthers ultimately beating the Giants in overtime.

The Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half and appeared to have it under control throughout, but the Giants scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to tie it 17-17 heading into overtime.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy fumbled on the first play of overtime, Josey Jewell recovered, and the Panthers got to start overtime at the 23-yard line. From there, the Panthers ran three runs up the middle and Eddy Pineiro booted the game-winning field goal to give the Panthers the 20-17 win.

Chuba Hubbard had the best game of his career for the Panthers, carrying 28 times for 153 yards, and Bryce Young played efficiently if not spectacularly in winning his second straight start.

Giants running back Daniel Jones struggled, throwing two interceptions. Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers appeared to be dealing with a hamstring injury and then left the game for a concussion evaluation, but he was able to return. It wasn’t a good day for the Giants’ offense.

Neither of these teams has had many good games this season, but today the Panthers did enough to win and can celebrate on a long flight home, while the Giants continue to look for answers.