Panthers up 3-0, Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson being evaluated for a concussion

The Panthers are on the board first in Philadelphia.

After a Deven Thompkins punt return set Carolina up on the Eagles’ side of the field, quarterback Bryce Young hit wide receiver Adam Thielen with a 24-yard pass to move the team into scoring range. The drive stalled there and Eddy Pineiro’s field goal put them up 3-0 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.

The Panthers didn’t have to deal with Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on their scoring drive. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

Carolina has also suffered a pair of injuries at running back. Jonathon Brooks left after what appeared to be a non-contact right knee injury and Raheem Blackshear is questionable to return from a chest injury.