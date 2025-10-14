 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Other PFT Content

Panthers waive DB Trevian Thomas

  
Published October 14, 2025 02:49 PM

The Panthers announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They have waived defensive back Trevian Thomas off of their 53-man roster and they released offensive lineman Darrian Dalencourt from the practice squad.

Thomas, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, was signed off of the practice squad a couple of weeks ago. He appeared in Carolina’s Week 5 win over the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.

With Thomas off the roster, the Panthers have an open spot to fill. They could activate wide receiver Jalen Coker, who returned to practice last week, and they are also expected to open offensive lineman Austin Corbett’s practice window this week.