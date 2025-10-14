Panthers waive DB Trevian Thomas

The Panthers announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They have waived defensive back Trevian Thomas off of their 53-man roster and they released offensive lineman Darrian Dalencourt from the practice squad.

Thomas, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, was signed off of the practice squad a couple of weeks ago. He appeared in Carolina’s Week 5 win over the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.

With Thomas off the roster, the Panthers have an open spot to fill. They could activate wide receiver Jalen Coker, who returned to practice last week, and they are also expected to open offensive lineman Austin Corbett’s practice window this week.