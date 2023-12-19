Panthers waive Justin Houston

Veteran pass rusher Justin Houston is available to join a new team for the final weeks of the 2023 season.

The Panthers announced that they waived Houston on Tuesday. The team’s announcement says that the move came at Houston’s request.

Houston has been out since early November because of a hamstring injury, but a team looking for some help off the edge could claim him with the hope that he’ll be able to help them get to the quarterback.

Houston had nine tackles, a half-sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits while starting the first seven games of the year in Carolina. He is 26th in league history with 112 career sacks.