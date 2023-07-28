Panthers waive Tiyon Evans

The Panthers trimmed their running back group on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Tiyon Evans. There was no corresponding addition and the Panthers now have 89 players on their roster.

Evans went undrafted out of Louisville in April and signed with the Rams. He was waived by Los Angeles in June and claimed by the Panthers.

Evans transferred from Tennessee to Louisville before his final college season. He ran 83 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

With Evans off the roster, the Panthers are down to Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown, and Camerun Peoples at running back.

