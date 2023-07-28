Panthers waive Tiyon Evans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_pst_transfernews_230728.jpg
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
nbc_pst_usaexpectationschange_230728.jpg
U.S. expectations shouldn’t waver, history shows
nbc_pst_impressingsofarwwc_230728.jpg
Which teams are standing out at Women’s World Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal

Top Clips

nbc_pst_transfernews_230728.jpg
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
nbc_pst_usaexpectationschange_230728.jpg
U.S. expectations shouldn’t waver, history shows
nbc_pst_impressingsofarwwc_230728.jpg
Which teams are standing out at Women’s World Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers waive Tiyon Evans

  
Published July 28, 2023 01:36 PM

The Panthers trimmed their running back group on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Tiyon Evans. There was no corresponding addition and the Panthers now have 89 players on their roster.

Evans went undrafted out of Louisville in April and signed with the Rams. He was waived by Los Angeles in June and claimed by the Panthers.

Evans transferred from Tennessee to Louisville before his final college season. He ran 83 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

With Evans off the roster, the Panthers are down to Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown, and Camerun Peoples at running back.