 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
nbc_pft_justintucker_250224.jpg
NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker
nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
nbc_pft_justintucker_250224.jpg
NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker
nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers will not re-sign LB Shaq Thompson

  
Published February 24, 2025 09:55 AM

Longtime Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson will not be back with the organization in 2025.

Carolina announced on Monday that Thompson will not be re-signed and will become a free agent for the first time in his career.

“We appreciate Shaq’s leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons,” Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan said in a statement. “Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Thompson, 30, was Carolina’s No. 25 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Thompson helped the club reach Super Bowl 50 as a rookie and had been a mainstay on the team’s defense.

But he’s been able to play just six games over the last two seasons due to injury. He suffered a broken fibula in 2023 and a torn Achilles in 2024.

Over 10 seasons, Thompson appeared in 123 games with 112 starts for Carolina, recording 12.0 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, and three interceptions.