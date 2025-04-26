 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers will pick up Ickey Ekwonu’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 26, 2025 05:46 PM

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan said earlier this month that the team was taking its time before making a decision about exercising their fifth-year option on left tackle Ickey Ekwonu’s contract and they’ve now come to a conclusion.

Morgan told reporters at a Saturday press conference that the team will be picking up the option. Ekwonu, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2022 draft, is now guaranteed a salary of $17.56 million.

Ekwonu has started 49 games since entering the NFL and the team will now decide if they want to hammer out a longer term deal with the tackle.

Morgan’s comments came after the Panthers made their eighth and final selection in this year’s draft. They did not select any offensive linemen.