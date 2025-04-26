Panthers will pick up Ickey Ekwonu’s fifth-year option

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan said earlier this month that the team was taking its time before making a decision about exercising their fifth-year option on left tackle Ickey Ekwonu’s contract and they’ve now come to a conclusion.

Morgan told reporters at a Saturday press conference that the team will be picking up the option. Ekwonu, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2022 draft, is now guaranteed a salary of $17.56 million.

Ekwonu has started 49 games since entering the NFL and the team will now decide if they want to hammer out a longer term deal with the tackle.

Morgan’s comments came after the Panthers made their eighth and final selection in this year’s draft. They did not select any offensive linemen.