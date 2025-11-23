Panthers won’t have three starters for Monday night, but Bryce Young is good to go

The Panthers will not have three starters for Monday Night Football.

Linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace and center Cade Mays were ruled out for the game against the 49ers.

Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) and Wallace (shoulder) missed practice all week, while Mays was added to the report on Friday.

Mays’ absence necessitates a ninth different combination of starting offensive lines in 12 weeks. Coach Dave Canales said earlier on Saturday that Austin Corbett will start at center.

The rest of the names on the injury report do not have an injury designation.

Quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) had full practices all week and is good to go, as are cornerback Akayleb Evans (ankle), wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip), wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (ankle), safety Lathan Ransom (hand) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee).