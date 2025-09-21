Panthers WR Xavier Legette is inactive on Sunday

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said this week that he still has faith in wide receiver Xavier Legette, but Legette won’t be able to pay back that show of support on Sunday against the Falcons.

Legette was listed as questionable on Friday because of a hamstring injury and the Panthers announced that he is inactive for their home opener. David Moore is expected to start in Legette’s place.

Canales made his comments in reference to a question about Legette walking back to the line of scrimmage when the Panthers were in hurry-up mode late in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Legette had one catch that lost two yards in that game. He now has four catches for eight yards on the season.