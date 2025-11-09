Parker Washington, Jaguars lead Texans 20-10 at halftime

Parker Washington has a 7-yard touchdown reception and a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown, and the Jaguars lead the Texans 20-10 at halftime despite only 87 yards.

The Texans had two turnovers after only one possession. Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills never saw Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones, who stepped in front of Christian Kirk for an interception on the third play. That led to a 32-yard Cam Little field goal.

Texans returner Tremon Smith then fumbled Little’s kickoff with Ventrell Miller forcing it and Danny Striggow recovering it at the Houston 19. That led to Washington’s receiving touchdown.

The Jaguars’ scoring drives covered 26, 19 and 40 yards.

Trevor Lawrence went 6-for-12 for 57 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Travis Etienne Jr. had nine carries for 44 yards.

The Texans have 198 yards, with 54 coming on the final play of the half, which ended with Nico Collins pushed out of bounds at the 7.

Mills is 12-of-17 for 167 yards and an interception, with Collins catching four for 101. Woody Marks has seven carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans lost safety M.J. Stewart, who was carted off and quickly ruled out with a knee injury.