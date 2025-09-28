Parker Washington’s punt return TD puts Jaguars ahead 26-14

The Jaguars are on their way to their signature win of 2025 thus far.

After the 49ers got within 17-14 and got the ball back, the Jaguars forced a third San Francisco turnover. They converted Devin Lloyd’s second interception of Brock Purdy into a 44-yard Cam Little field goal.

Then, Parker Washington returned a Thomas Morstead punt 87 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars failed on the 2-point conversion try but lead 26-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Travis Etienne has 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Travis Hunter has three catches for 42 yards. Trevor Lawrence is 17-of-26 for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers have outgained the Jaguars 286 to 272, but their three turnovers have led to 17 Jacksonville points.