Parris Campbell “shocked” he was inactive in Week 14

Parris Campbell was the highest-profile addition to the Giants wide receiver corps this offseason, but he has not been as productive in their offense as hoped so far this season.

Campbell had 20 catches for 104 yards in the first 12 games of the season and he was not in the lineup for the team’s Week 14 win over the Packers. Campbell had been listed as questionable due to a knee injury on the team’s final injury report of the week, but head coach Brian Daboll said at a Tuesday press conference that Campbell’s scratch “was really more” about a need to have more numbers on defense than his injury.

Campbell said on Wednesday that he appreciated the Giants letting him know the day before the game that he would be inactive, but that he was still taken aback by the decision.

“Yeah I definitely was shocked,” Campbell said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Shoot, I was more so just hurt more than anything . . . hurt that I know what I put into it each and every week. And to be inactive for the first time in my career was definitely hurtful, was definitely shocking. A lot of different emotions going on, for sure.”

Campbell may be back in the lineup in the weeks to come, but his diminished role and meager production suggests his current one-year deal with the Giants has a good chance of being his only deal with the team.