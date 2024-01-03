Pat Freiermuth: Glad offense is starting to come together when we need it most

The Steelers are heading into Week 18 with a shot at making the playoffs and the play of their offense over the last two weeks has a lot to do with that.

After failing to reach 30 points in any of their first 14 games, the Steelers have hit that total twice in a row in wins over the Bengals and Seahawks. The change in fortunes coincided with turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback and tight end Pat Freiermuth said he’s happy to see the team finally doing what they hoped to do all year long.

“That’s what we wanted to do all season,” Freiermuth said at his Tuesday media availability. “When we’re able to fire on one cylinder and the defense is expects us to do something, we’re able to counter that and do something else. So that’s what we were expecting to do the whole season, but I’m glad it’s starting to come together when we need it most.”

Beating the Ravens on Saturday won’t get the Steelers into the playoffs by itself, but it will give them their best shot and their offensive turnaround makes it feel a lot more possible than it did a month ago.