Pat McAfee clarifies comments to Robert Kraft, but one big question remains

Saturday’s episode of College GameDay on ESPN included an interesting interview with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It seemed to send mixed signals about the future of coach Bill Belichick.

Near the end of the segment, Kraft said this: “We like to win, so we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning it.”

In response, Pat McAfee said this: “I don’t envy your position. What’s about to happen. We all know. We don’t have to ask.“

And then the segment ended, with Rece Davis throwing the show to a commercial break.

On Monday, McAfee clarified his comment as being a broad reflection of the various questions Kraft will be answering after the current season ends. Many, however, interpreted McAfee’s remark as an assumption that Kraft and Belichick will be parting ways.

Here’s the bigger question, which ESPN still has not answered despite multiple requests for comment. Why was the McAfee comment clipped from the YouTube version of the Kraft interview?

Regardless of McAfee’s intent, his words as uttered seemed to focus on an immediate future that would result in Belichick leaving. Apparently, someone at ESPN saw it that way, too, or the comment would have been included within the YouTube version of the segment.