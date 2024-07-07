 Skip navigation
Pat Surtain II: Living up to high expectations excites me the most

  
Published July 7, 2024 08:44 AM

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is no stranger to high expectations.

Surtain’s father was an NFL player, so eyes were on him from the first time he took the field. Everyone watching saw him become a high school star and top recruit who became a starter at Alabama during his freshman season. The Broncos took him ninth overall in 2021 and he proved to be worth the hype by making All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams since entering the NFL.

As he enters his fourth NFL season, Surtain is in line for a bigger role as a leader as he looks toward his second NFL contract.

“I’ve dealt with it my whole life . . . Living up to those expectations and making a name for myself excites me the most,” Surtain said, via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post.

Ending the Broncos’ lengthy playoff drought won’t be a one-man job, but anything Surtain can do to get things pointed in the right direction will be welcomed by the Broncos.