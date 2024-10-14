Pat Surtain II only Broncos player listed as DNP on Monday estimate

Playing the Saints on Thursday night, the Broncos have released their first injury report of the week on Monday afternoon.

With the report being an estimate, only one player would not have participated in a practice — cornerback Pat Surtain II.

He was placed in concussion protocol after a hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Surtain has a pair of interceptions and five passes defensed so far this season.

Also on the injury report, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (ankle), cornerback Riley Moss (hip), and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle) are all estimated as limited.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis (ankle) and inside linebacker Justin Strand (ribs) are listed as full.