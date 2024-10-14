 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pat Surtain II only Broncos player listed as DNP on Monday estimate

  
Published October 14, 2024 04:16 PM

Playing the Saints on Thursday night, the Broncos have released their first injury report of the week on Monday afternoon.

With the report being an estimate, only one player would not have participated in a practice — cornerback Pat Surtain II.

He was placed in concussion protocol after a hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Surtain has a pair of interceptions and five passes defensed so far this season.

Also on the injury report, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (ankle), cornerback Riley Moss (hip), and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle) are all estimated as limited.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis (ankle) and inside linebacker Justin Strand (ribs) are listed as full.