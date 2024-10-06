Pat Surtain’s 100-yard pick-six turns momentum in Denver
Published October 6, 2024 05:06 PM
The Raiders could be up two scores. Instead, Pat Surtain II happened.
With the Raiders leading 10-3 and with a first down at the Denver 5, quarterback Gardner Minshew made a horrible decision. He tried to hit Brock Bowers, and Surtain caught the ball in the end zone and went untouched to the other end zone.
The 100-yard pick-six has tied the game 10-10.
Minshew is 10-of-12 for 116 yards with a touchdown and the pick. He hit Bowers for a 57-yard score.
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is 4-of-6 for 43 yards.