Pat Surtain’s 100-yard pick-six turns momentum in Denver

The Raiders could be up two scores. Instead, Pat Surtain II happened.

With the Raiders leading 10-3 and with a first down at the Denver 5, quarterback Gardner Minshew made a horrible decision. He tried to hit Brock Bowers, and Surtain caught the ball in the end zone and went untouched to the other end zone.

The 100-yard pick-six has tied the game 10-10.

Minshew is 10-of-12 for 116 yards with a touchdown and the pick. He hit Bowers for a 57-yard score.

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is 4-of-6 for 43 yards.