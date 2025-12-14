Patrick Mahomes 12-yard rushing TD gives Chiefs early 7-0 lead

The Chiefs are looking to keep their season alive and Patrick Mahomes looked like he was in playoff mode for the team’s first drive.

Mahomes ran in a 12-yard touchdown to give the club an early 7-0 lead.

Mahomes was 3-of-3 for 32 yards on the possession, capping the opening drive with his 12-yard run.

On the club’s lone third down of the drive, Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for a 17-yard gain to move the chains.

The Chiefs also had a scare with one of their offensive linemen. Right tackle Jaylon Moore went down on the second play from scrimmage when Chargers safety Derwin James went low and upended him to try to stave off a block. James was properly assessed a 15-yard penalty for a low block on the play. Moore was able to come back in the game on the same drive after being looked at on the sideline.

Moore is starting for the injured Jawaan Taylor.