Patrick Mahomes calls burglary at his Kansas City area home “frustrating and disappointing”

  
Published November 13, 2024 10:12 PM

Patrick Mahomes called the burglary at his Kansas City area home “frustrating and disappointing.”

News broke Tuesday that the homes of Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 respectively. The Chiefs played the Saints on Monday Night Football on Oct. 7.

On Wednesday, Mahomes provided no further information, so it remains unknown whether anyone was home and what exactly was stolen.

“I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but it’s obviously something you don’t want to happen — to really anybody, but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said, via Blair Kerkhoff of Kanas City Star.

Belton police told the newspaper that Mahomes’ home showed no signs of forced entry.

TMZ reported the back door was damaged at Kelce’s house in Leawood and $20,000 in cash was taken, according to a police report.